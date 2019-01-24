SAI suspends officials arrested by CBI on corruption charges, pending enquiry

The Sports Authority of (SAI) on Thursday suspended four of its officials, who were arrested by the (CBI) last week on corruption charges, pending an enquiry.

The SAI officials alleged to be involved in corruption were (Director), VK Sharma ( Clerk), Harinder Prasad (Junior Accounts Officer) and Lalit Jolly (Dealing Hand, who was previously Laundry Supervisor).

"In accordance with the Central Services Recruitment rules, these four alleged officials have been suspended with immediate effect pending inquiry," a SAI told

"They are in judicial custody till February 1 and the is conducting its own inquiry. Their job remains suspended till they get a clean cheat from the investigating agency," the added.

They were arrested after raids were conducted at the at the on January 17.

Besides, the quartet, two other and his employee were also arrested for their involvement in the alleged racket.

It has been alleged that these officials, all belonging to the administrative wing of SAI, demanded 3 per cent cut to clear a transport bill of Rs 19 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)