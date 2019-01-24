Kodanad murder case: Court asks accused to appear on Jan 29

A court here Thursday directed two accused in the Kodanad heist and murder case to appear before it on January 29 on a plea by the police to cancel their

When the petition by the investigating came up for hearing before P Vadamalai, the government pleader argued that the accused, Sayan and Manoj were hampering the probe by giving statements on the case.

As the for the accused sought time to present their counter, the declined to cancel the and ordered the two accused to appear before it on January 29.

The government had last week moved the court to cancel the granted to the duo in connection with the case.

Samuel Mathew, former had on January 11 released a 16-minute video in which the two accused in the case, had allegedly linked Chief to the case.

On April 23, 2017, the of the Kodanad estate, the late J Jayalalithaa's retreat home in district, was murdered in a robbery attempt by a 10-member gang.

It emerged during the probe that Jayalalithaa's former C Kanagaraj and Sayan had allegedly plotted the crime.

A total of 10 people were arrested in the case and a charge sheet was also filed.

