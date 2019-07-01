Amarinder condemns sharing of morphed image of Sidhu

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday strongly condemned the sharing of a morphed picture of Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on social media platforms.

Singh also urged people to refrain from sharing the same.

"Strongly condemn the sharing of the morphed image of sherryontop on various social media platforms. Request everyone to refrain from sharing/forwarding such defamatory content without verification," he tweeted.

The Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan leader and member of Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Gopal Singh Chawla has shared the Sidhu's morphed image sporting green turban with a star and crescent on his Facebook page.

The photo was shared by many on social media platforms including Twitter.

Notably, the stalemate between both Singh and Sidhu continued as the cricketer-turned-politician has not taken the charge of power ministry yet.

In a portfolio reshuffle exercise on June 6, Singh divested Sidhu of the key portfolios of local government, tourism and cultural affairs and allotted him power and new and renewable energy sources ministry.

Sidhu was also snubbed when he was left out of the consultative groups which were formed by the chief minister on June 8, aimed to accelerate the pace of implementation of government's flagship programmes.

Sidhu had met even met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi last month in New Delhi and "apprised him of the situation" and also handed over a letter to him.

Sidhu, a former BJP leader who had joined Congress just ahead of 2017 Punjab assembly polls, has been at loggerheads with Amarinder.

Both Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur, a former MLA, have gone incommunicado a day after the portfolio reshuffle.

