Amash becomes first Republican lawmaker to call for Trump impeachment

said Saturday that he believed has engaged in "impeachable conduct," becoming the of his party to call for removing the from his party.

The also accused of "deliberately" misleading the public over the actual content and tenor of Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference aimed at tipping the election to Trump.

In a series of tweets, -- a member of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus -- said "few members of even read Mueller's report," which identified "multiple examples of conduct satisfying all the elements of obstruction of justice."



"Undoubtedly any person who is not the of the would be indicted based on such evidence," he added.

"Contrary to Barr's portrayal, Mueller's report reveals that Trump engaged in specific actions and a pattern of behavior that meet the threshold for "



Amash's comments went even further than those by most Democratic leaders in

Fellow lawmaker Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat, urged to co-sponsor her resolution.

"@justinamash come find me in 1628 Longworth. I've got an investigation resolution you're going to want to cosponsor," she wrote in response to Amash's thread.

Trump has proclaimed he was fully exonerated by Mueller's report.

But some Democrats argue that the document lays out multiple occasions in which the president may have obstructed justice, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, a 2020 who has called for impeachment proceedings.

Other senior Democrats including have cautioned against such a move, stressing it could deeply divide the nation of about 325 million people.

They warn it could backfire politically in the run-up to the 2020 election, especially with the Republican-controlled likely to acquit the president in the event of impeachment by the

