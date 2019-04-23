Harris supports Congress over Trump's impeachment

Senator Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican descent, has said that she supports moving towards Donald Trump's

Harris' comment at a on Monday in comes amid a growing debate among Democrats over whether the House should move to impeach the in the wake of releasing his report on Russian intervention in the 2016 election and Trump's efforts to obstruct the investigation.

"I think we have very good reason to believe that there is an investigation that has been conducted which has produced evidence that tells us that this and his administration engaged in obstruction of justice," Harris said. "I believe should take the steps towards "

"I believe that we need to get rid of this President. That's why I'm running to become president of the That is part of the premise, obviously, of my plan."

For months, Democrats have not made a premier issue in their pitch to voters. But Mueller's report has upped the ante on the issue, causing other candidates like Massachusetts Senator and former Housing and Urban Development to call for impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Vermont Senator and Minnesota Senator took a more wait-and-see approach to the issue on Monday night at the CNN Town Hall, refusing to go as far as Warren, Castro or Harris.

Also in her address, Harris committed to a host of actions to implement gun control measures that have long failed to pass in

Harris said that, if elected, she would sign an order mandating background checks for customers of any who sells more than five guns a year.

The actions would also include more strident regulation of gun manufacturers that could result in revoked licenses or prosecution, as well as an attempt to close the loophole that allows some domestic abusers to purchase guns if their victim is an unwedded partner.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)