Amazon Web Services launches availability zone in Mumbai

Cloud platform provider Web Services (AWS) said Wednesday it is witnessing a "rapid growth" in demand from India, which has made it expand its capacity in the country.

The company, a part of Amazon, has recently launched third availability zone of AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, AWS said in a statement.

"Our continued expansion of availability zones in is a result of the strong, and growing customer momentum we are seeing in the country across customer segments," for Internet Services, Navdeep Manaktala, said.

The new availability zone will help customers run mission-critical workloads, innovate faster, enjoy reduced latency, and store data, he added.

An availability zone comprises one or more data centres.

and the new entrant are also upping their play in the cloud offerings market, which is led by AWS.

There are "hundreds and thousands" of active customers in who are using the service, the AWS statement said, adding organisations are coming to the cloud for driving cost savings, accelerate innovation, and speed up time-to-market.

Its customers include ABP Network, Arisglobal, Bajaj Capital, BSE, Capital Float, Clevertap, Future Group, Hindustan Unilever, Hotstar, Today, Limeroad, Medlife, Nazara, Practo, RazorPay, Redbus, Shaadi.com, Sharechat, Tata Sky, Wynk and Zeta, among others.

The third availability zone will offer additional flexibility, aid to highly scalable, fault- that will support growth of digital platforms, direct-to-home was quoted as saying in the AWS statement.

