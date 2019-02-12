TCS BaNCS Cloud available on Amazon Web Services

-
Tata Consultancy Services announced that its flagship SaaS platform for banks and financial institutions, TCS BaNCS Cloud, is now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help customers meet the operational demands of their businesses in the digital era, while lowering their cost of infrastructure.
