Lawyer lands in ACB net for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Wednesday caught a lawyer while accepting Rs 50,000 bribe in Satara district of Maharashtra, police said.

Shivraj Maruti Patil (30), a resident of Karad, was caught outside the consumer court while accepting the bribe from his client, an official said.

Patil was the lawyer of a 46-year-old person, whose case is pending in the consumer court in Karad, he said.

"The lawyer demanded Rs 50,000 from the complainant for getting a favorable verdict from the court. Patil told the complainant that he has to give the money to the court," the official said.

Based on the complaint, the ACB laid a trap was laid outside the court premises and Patil was caught in the act, he said.

First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 17:16 IST

