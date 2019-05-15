Lawyer lands in ACB net for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Wednesday caught a lawyer while accepting Rs 50,000 bribe in Satara district of Maharashtra, police said.
Shivraj Maruti Patil (30), a resident of Karad, was caught outside the consumer court while accepting the bribe from his client, an official said.
Patil was the lawyer of a 46-year-old person, whose case is pending in the consumer court in Karad, he said.
"The lawyer demanded Rs 50,000 from the complainant for getting a favorable verdict from the court. Patil told the complainant that he has to give the money to the court," the official said.
Based on the complaint, the ACB laid a trap was laid outside the court premises and Patil was caught in the act, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU