/ -- As a result of the joint efforts of Hotels and Simplotel, direct website bookings have doubled and the website has grown by 70%



- a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform especially designed for hotels, currently powering for over 2,000 hotels across 11 countries - announced today that Group of Hotels - an independent chain of hotels formed in 1942 based out of with in Marine Drive Mumbai, and - has implemented Simplotel's solution for their brand website and is seeing a jump in their e-commerce.

Hotels understood the importance of e-commerce and was looking to grow direct bookings on their brand website. After detailed validation, have chosen as their technology Since implementing the solution, Ambassador Hotels has seen an instant 100% growth in the number of room nights through the website and a 70% jump in website

has also benefited greatly from the tech savviness and guidance of the Ambassador Hotels team, especially Mr. - Revenue at Ambassador Hotels. The ideas generated from the interactions with the Ambassador team has helped develop four new features in the Simplotel platform that are boosting conversions.

"We are impressed by the early and instant results from Simplotel, and look forward to our direct bookings growing even more. Our target is to double a few times over, and with Simplotel and its capable team, we are confident of achieving our steep targets," commented Pramod Kulkarni, at Ambassador Hotels and Ambassador's "With Simplotel," he elaborated, "we believe we have access to a phenomenal support team coupled with state-of-the-art Most importantly, their readiness to accept all suggestions and immediately act upon them makes it a team effort in optimizing revenues."



"Ambassador Group of Hotels, and the team there, is just the type of customer we like; special thanks to who really helped us in achieving the set goals," said Tarun Goyal, Founder and of Simplotel. "The Ambassador team acts fast and is willing to experiment with new things that have the potential to improve conversions. The ideas, that they have provided, have already resulted in four new features being built on the Simplotel platform. We look forward to continued learning from Pramod and his entire team who work tirelessly and continue to push the envelope."



About Simplotel:



Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, is to Simplify the lives of hoteliers. Headquartered in the Silicon - Bangalore, Simplotel's vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps simplify operations, drive more business and improve guest satisfaction. Simplotel products are easy-to-use and come at an affordable pay-as-you-go price.

Since its foundation in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers everyday. Today, Simplotel powers over 2,000 hotels across multiple countries.

About Ambassador Group of Hotels:



is a chain of three premium landmark hotels located in Mumbai, and Dating back to 1942, Ambassador Group brings heritage Indian hospitality to travellers from across the world. Ambassador as a Hotel Group shares a lot of history that is reflected in its interiors with antiques, collectibles, and designs which is seen nowhere else and transforms you into the world of fantasy and culture. Each item you come across has an interesting story to tell. 'Ambassador's Sky Chef' is also a part of Ambassador Group. Ambassador's is an award-winning catering service that caters to most of the international and domestic airlines. Apart from this, the Group has 'Croissants etc' and Power Generation Windmills.

