Ambassadors of four nations present credentials to President

Ambassadors of Ethiopia, Tajikistan, Philippines and Nicaragua on Tuesday presented credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The envoys who presented their credentials were Tizita Mulugeta, Ambassador of Ethiopia, Rahimzoda Sulton, Ambassador of Tajikistan, Ramon S Bagatsing Jr, Ambassador of Philippines and Rodrigo Coronel Kinloch, Ambassador of Nicaragua, a statement issued by the President's office said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU