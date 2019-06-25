JUST IN
Business Standard

Ambassadors of four nations present credentials to President

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ambassadors of Ethiopia, Tajikistan, Philippines and Nicaragua on Tuesday presented credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The envoys who presented their credentials were Tizita Mulugeta, Ambassador of Ethiopia, Rahimzoda Sulton, Ambassador of Tajikistan, Ramon S Bagatsing Jr, Ambassador of Philippines and Rodrigo Coronel Kinloch, Ambassador of Nicaragua, a statement issued by the President's office said.

First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 13:10 IST

