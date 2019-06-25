Iggy Azalea to release new album on July 19

has announced that she would be releasing her new album on July 19.

The LP would mark Azalea's first since her debut record 'The New Classic', which released back in 2014.

''In My Defense: July 19th Pre Order: June 28," Azalea posted on along side the album art.

She also shared the inspiration behind her album art.

''It's a statement about women not having the ability to defend themselves under public gaze, not rebirth. I guess I don't feel women are really given a fair chance to be 'heard out' so how could anyone survive that amount of judgement.

''I wore a 'going out' dress and clutch because I wanted it to feel like I had been out somewhere and was clearly unprepared for a fight,'' Azalea tweeted.

