Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' by embracing people, not throttling them: BJP's Naqvi

Nephews and succession planning: Lessons from politics and business
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Tuesday said "Jai Shri Ram" can be chanted by embracing people and not by throttling them.

Naqvi made the remarks while referring to the recent incident where 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari was lynched by a mob in Saraikela Kharsawan district of Jharkhand.

Eleven people were arrested on Monday in connection with Ansari's death, who was thrashed by a mob here for alleged theft and is seen in a purported video being forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman", police had said.

The Union Minister said such incidents cannot be justified as they have only one motive of spoiling the positive atmosphere created by the government.

"Such incidents cannot be justified. We have committed that we won't let the destructive agenda dominate the development agenda.

"People who are involved in such incidents have only one motive -- to spoil the positive atmosphere created by the government," he said.
First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 13:05 IST

