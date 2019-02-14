Ambedkar says he has announced 12 candidates, won't negotiate

Even as the is trying to persuade him to join an anti-BJP coalition, Thursday that he had announced candidates for 12 seats, which were "non- negotiable".

The and NCP have said they are ready to give four seats to Ambedkar, of Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM).

However, told that he has announced candidates for Buldhana, Nanded, Yavatmal, Madha, Amravati, Latur, Satara, Sangli,Baramati, Pune, and

These seats were "non-negotiable", he said.

Interestingly, the leader, grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, has not announced his own candidature from Akola, a seat he had earlier represented.

Sources said that and NCP were trying hard to woo and put the announcement of the details of their (NCP-Congress) seat-sharing on hold so as to accommodate him.

told that has been offered four seats against his demand of 12.

said the Congress-NCP may leave eight seats for smaller allies.

"The seat sharing formula would be announced only after all the other allies are on board. As far as Congress-NCP are concerned, the two parties are expected to contest equal number of seats. Both of us are demanding swapping of Raver and Aurangabad . Raver is in NCP quota while Aurangabad is in Congress quota. This issue will be resolved soon," he said.

But both the parties were tight-lipped on Ahmednagar, a seat which Sujay, son of of Opposition in the Assembly and senior Congressman Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, is demanding.

The Congress is expected to begin the process of finalising its first list of candidates in next week.

Ashok Chavan, Vikhe Patil, and other senior Congress leaders including Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Vijay Waddetiwar and held a marathon meeting for more than eight hours at an undisclosed location in the city Thursday, party sources said.

It was a follow-up of the meeting of the election committee of the state unit which met last month to discuss probable candidates, sources added.

A Congress leader said on the condition of anonymity that Prakash Ambedkar's approach while discussing a tie-up had not gone down well with the leadership.

"We agree there has to be a common minimum programme. But Ambedkar's insistence that Congress give an action plan in writingon how to curb parallel administrationrun by the RSSin the government is laughable," he said.

"Ambedkar's stand is not a sign that he is keen for an alliance," another party source said.

Ambedkar said that they wanted an action plan from the Congress about how "to bring the RSS in the Constitutional framework", and "if there is no discussion on this, we are not going with the Congress".

