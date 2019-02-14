Rajasthan cop among three held on bribery charges

Three people, including a reader of station's SHO and a public prosecutor, were arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a man here, officials said.

After the arrests, and of Police, Jhotwara, Aas Mohammand have come under the radar of the (ACB).

Reader Battu Khan of the head rank had demanded the bribe from one Rajveer Singh Ganganagri for arresting a man named in an FIR lodged in a land-related fraud.

The demand was of Rs 3.6 lakh but it was settled at Rs 2.5 lakh and Khan was caught accepting some bribe money Wednesday night, a of the ACB said.

A middleman, identified as Sumant, and the linked to the police station, Chandrabhan Joshi, were also arrested due to their involvement in the case, he said.

"After the arrest of the trio, we summoned SHO of station and ACP, Jhotwara, Aas Mohammad but they have not turned up. Their are switched off and they are untraceable," IG ACB Dinesh M N said.

All the three arrested in the case were produced before a court which remanded Khan and Sumant to ACB custody till February 16, while Joshi was sent to judicial custody, the said.

