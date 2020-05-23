JUST IN
Ambedkar statue found damaged, tension in UP village

Press Trust of India  |  Bhadohi 

A statue of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar was found damaged in Lakshmana village in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district on Saturday, leading to tension in the area, police said.

The 6-feet statue, installed in Dalit Basti of the village under the Aurai Police Station limits, was found damaged on Saturday morning, Additional SP Ravindra Verma said.

The incident led to tension in the area as people started gathering. Police were rushed to the area, the ASP said.

A new statue is being installed and a case has been registered against unidentified persons, the official said, adding a complaint has been received and investigations are on.

Additional police force has been deployed in the village, the ASP added.

First Published: Sat, May 23 2020. 15:32 IST

