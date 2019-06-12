Ambedkar University sanitation workers meet Gopal Rai over loss of jobs

Sanitation workers, who were removed from their jobs at Ambedkar University, met on Wednesday over the issue.

They claimed they were ousted on May 31 without any due notice from the administration. They said they were forced out of the gates, two hours after being apprised of the decision by the administration.

"These safai karamcharis who worked for AUD, were contracted by The ostensible reason for their job loss cited by the administration is the termination of Sulabh's contract," the said.

It said the government had passed an order concerning employment of all contract workers in government departments, which stated that they were to be employed directly by the respective departments.

In another decision, the had laid down that minimum 80 per cent of the workers were to be retained even if the was changed, the union said.

AUD being a university run by falls within the purview of the decision and hence workers here too should be directly employed by the administration, the union said.

The workers, in their meeting with the demanded it should be ensured as per law that all 52 workers be reinstated in their positions, and they be given permanent jobs.

The union said Rai assured the workers that he would be visiting the to look into and solve their issues.

