IndiGo to start daily flights connecting Ahmedabad with Bagdogra and Guwahati

-
ALSO READ
Air Asia flight makes emergency landing after threat call
SpiceJet to operate six new direct flights from Chennai
Vistara to start daily flights from Dibrugarh to Bagdogra, Delhi from April 3
HC directs NHAI to complete widening of highway from Bagdogra airport to Jalpaiguri on war footing
Vistara to launch flights to Dibrugarh from April 3
-
IndiGo Wednesday announced that it would start daily non-stop flights from Ahmedabad to Guwahati and Bagdogra from July 5.
William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer of IndiGo, said, "As part of our endeavour to strengthen domestic connectivity, we are delighted to launch direct flights from Ahmedabad to Bagdogra and Guwahati."
The Ahmedabad-Bagdogra flight would depart daily at 9.40 am from Ahmedabad and arrive at Bagdogra at 12.10 pm, according to an IndiGo press statement.
The return flight would depart from Bagdogra at 12.50 pm and would land in Ahmedabad at 3.30 pm daily, the statement said.
The Ahmedabad-Guwahati flight would depart at 4.20 pm and would land at Guwahati at 7.20 pm. The return flight would leave from Guwahati at 8 pm and arrive at Ahmedbad at 11 pm, the statement added.
About these new flights, IndiGo said, "Bookings (are) open with immediate effect, with one-way fares starting from Rs 4,499.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU