IndiGo to start daily flights connecting Ahmedabad with Bagdogra and Guwahati

Wednesday announced that it would start daily non-stop flights from to and from July 5.

William Boulter, of IndiGo, said, "As part of our endeavour to strengthen domestic connectivity, we are delighted to launch direct flights from to and "



The Ahmedabad- flight would depart daily at 9.40 am from and arrive at Bagdogra at 12.10 pm, according to an press statement.

The return flight would depart from Bagdogra at 12.50 pm and would land in Ahmedabad at 3.30 pm daily, the statement said.

The Ahmedabad- flight would depart at 4.20 pm and would land at Guwahati at 7.20 pm. The return flight would leave from Guwahati at 8 pm and arrive at Ahmedbad at 11 pm, the statement added.

About these new flights, said, "Bookings (are) open with immediate effect, with one-way fares starting from Rs 4,499.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)