NSSC to visit violence-hit Sandeshkhali on Friday

The (NSSC) will Friday meet the family members of those killed in post-poll violence in in district of West Bengal, the commission said.

A five-member team of the NSSC will meet the three families who belonged to scheduled castes, Commission Prof Ram Shankar Katheria, a member of the team, told

Senior state government officials, including Malay Kumar De, of Police Virendra and were directed to be present there on Friday with reports in connection with the killings.

Three men were killed on Saturday in North 24 district's area after clashes broke out between the Trinamool and BJP workers.

Post-poll violence has been reported from various places of after the BJP secured 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, just four less than that of the TMC.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)