Three dead, thirty injured as bus overturns in MP

-
ALSO READ
Four injured as school bus rams into vehicles in Vijayawada
Madhya Pradesh: 3 dead, 7 injured in bus accident
Rajasthan: 2 killed, 28 injured as overloaded bus turns turtle near Marwar Junction
Odisha: Bus overturns near Rajmunda, 20 passengers injured
15 injured as over crowded mini bus overturns
-
Three persons were killed and thirty others injured, seven of them critically, when the bus carrying them on a pilgrimage overturned here, police said.
The incident took place at Dhaturia village, some four kms off the district headquarters Tuesday night, Civil Lines police station inspector Rajesh Sinha said.
Initial investigation suggests that the steering of the bus stopped working, due to which it ran out of control and finally overturned, he added.
The inspector said that occupants of the ill-fated bus hailed from Maharashtra and were heading to Uttrakhand on a pilgrimage via Vidisha.
Most of the injured were being treated in a local hospital, he said, adding that four persons, who suffered critical injuries, are undergoing treatment in Bhopal.
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has directed the district administration to provide a financial help of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each three deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured, an official said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU