Three dead, thirty injured as bus overturns in MP

Three persons were killed and thirty others injured, seven of them critically, when the bus carrying them on a pilgrimage overturned here, police said.

The incident took place at Dhaturia village, some four kms off the district headquarters Tuesday night, Civil Lines police said.

Initial investigation suggests that the steering of the bus stopped working, due to which it ran out of control and finally overturned, he added.

The said that occupants of the ill-fated bus hailed from and were heading to Uttrakhand on a pilgrimage via Vidisha.

Most of the injured were being treated in a local hospital, he said, adding that four persons, who suffered critical injuries, are undergoing treatment in

Meanwhile, has directed the district administration to provide a financial help of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each three deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured, an said.

