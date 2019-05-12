Ambris ton helps Windies make record chase against Ireland

Sunil Ambris's maiden One-Day International hundred saw the complete their highest successful ODI run chase as they beat by five wickets in

Ambris made 148, off just 126 balls including 19 fours and a six, as the surpassed Ireland's total of 327 for five with 13 deliveries remaining on Saturday.

The West Indies, who unlike have qualified for the upcoming in England and Wales, were behind the run-rate at 112 for two in the 20th over.

But a third-wicket stand of 128 between Ambris, playing only his fourth ODI, and Roston Chase (46) helped get the tourists back on track.

Not even a three-wicket haul from Ireland's former England fast bowler was sufficient to deny the two-time World Cup-winners, with (43 not out) and (36) seeing the to their second triangular series win over the tournament hosts.

Earlier, scored a brilliant hundred of his own in an total of 327 for five.

Balbirnie scored 135 from 124 balls and registered his fourth ODI hundred, passing 3,000 runs for Ireland in the process.

He received good support came from (77) and Kevin O'Brien, who smashed 63 off 40 balls that included three consecutive sixes off paceman Holder.

West Indies' victory moved them above in the tri-series standings, and left Ireland without a win after three matches.

Ireland will now need to beat next week and hope other results go their way if they are to reach the final.

West Indies open their campaign against in on May 31.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)