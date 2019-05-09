Morgan credits Andrew Strauss for their resurgence

-
ALSO READ
We did not adapt, says Eoin Morgan after poor batting performance
Wife of former England cricket chief Strauss dies
Confident about my death bowling skills, says Adil Rashid
Over 10,000 fans join Eoin Morgan for World Cup Trophy Tour
Chris Woakes extremely important for the team at upcoming World Cup: Eoin Morgan
-
England is on top of the ICC One-day International Rankings and the England skipper Eoin Morgan has given credit to former player Andrew Strauss for this accomplishment.
England made a plethora of changes to their one-day squad following their group-stage exit at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2015 which included the appointment of Strauss as the England and Wales Cricket Board director of Cricket.
"The appointment of Andrew Strauss, and the direction that he gave myself, the coach and the selectors in how we were going to play our cricket, we were certainly on board with that," ICC quoted Morgan, as saying.
"And then selecting a group of players who played in the manner that we wanted to play, and then trusting them and giving them plenty of time to adapt to the new style of play. I think those three key things were massive in our transformation," he added.
Morgan also stated that he took some lessons from the last edition of the quadrennial tournament.
"It's been a long process. I think there have been a number of key factors that have contributed to that process. I think certainly learning from the 2015 World Cup was a huge part of that and actually the cornerstone of the thinking behind how we were going to change how we played," he said.
England will compete with South Africa in the opening match of World Cup on May 30.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU