Ireland announces squad for England ODI and tri-series

Ireland have announced their squad for the one-off ODI against England and for the initial matches of their tri-series against Bangladesh and West Indies.
The team will be led by William Porterfield and the fourteen-member team includes two uncapped players Lorcan Tucker and Josh Little.
"We have been delighted to watch the continued improvement of Josh Little and Lorcan Tucker - both of whom will now be in the running to make their debuts in one-day international cricket," Andrew White, Ireland's chair of national men's selectors said in an official statement on Monday.
"Josh gives us that left-arm pace variation and he has continued to impress with some consistent performances - we believe he can transfer his T20 skills into the one-day arena," he added.
Gary Wilson who missed the Afghanistan tour due to medical issues, has been recalled back into the team. The player has played 99 ODIs for Ireland.
Peter Chase has been dropped from the squad after struggling in the T20Is which preceded Afghanistan ODIs.
The spin duo of James Cameron-Dow and Simi Singh were also dropped from the squad as the pitch conditions are expected to favour the seam bowlers.
We have chosen what we believe to be a squad that blends experience and youth, as well as rewarding form and consistency over recent months. As a testament to the increasing depth of talent we have at present, there are numerous players who have been unfortunate to miss out on this squad," White said.
Ireland will announce the squad for the second half of the Tri-series in due course.
Ireland's fourteen-member team for England ODI and the first half of Tri-series: William Porterfield (c), Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson.
The team takes on England in a one-off ODI on May 3 and the tri-series involving Ireland, Bangladesh and West Indies begins from May 5.
