Ireland announces squad for England ODI and tri-series

have announced their squad for the one-off ODI against England and for the initial matches of their tri-series against and

The team will be led by and the fourteen-member team includes two uncapped players and

"We have been delighted to watch the continued improvement of and - both of whom will now be in the running to make their debuts in one-day international cricket," Andrew White, Ireland's chair of national men's selectors said in an official statement on Monday.

"Josh gives us that left-arm pace variation and he has continued to impress with some consistent performances - we believe he can transfer his T20 skills into the one-day arena," he added.

who missed the tour due to medical issues, has been recalled back into the team. The has played 99 ODIs for

has been dropped from the squad after struggling in the T20Is which preceded ODIs.

The spin duo of and were also dropped from the squad as the pitch conditions are expected to favour the seam bowlers.

We have chosen what we believe to be a squad that blends experience and youth, as well as rewarding form and consistency over recent months. As a testament to the increasing depth of talent we have at present, there are numerous players who have been unfortunate to miss out on this squad," White said.

will announce the squad for the second half of the Tri-series in due course.

Ireland's fourteen-member team for England ODI and the first half of Tri-series: (c), Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker,

The team takes on England in a one-off ODI on May 3 and the tri-series involving Ireland, and begins from May 5.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)