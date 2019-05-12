8.30 per cent voting recorded by 9 am in Bihar

Around 8.30 per cent of 1.38 crore voters exercised their franchise in the first two hours of polling in eight seats of in the sixth phase on Sunday, election officials said.

Polling is underway peacefully in Valmikinagar, West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, and with a few incidents of malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines, the officials said.

recorded the highest voter turnout at 13 per cent followed by 10.50 per cent in Gopalganj, 9.06 per cent in Sheohar, 9.00 per cent in Vaishali, 8.90 per cent in Valmikinagar, 8.70 per cent in West Champaran, 5.60 per cent in and 4.98 per cent in East Champaran, they said.

"Polling has been peaceful with no untoward incidents reported from any of these constituencies so far except initial reports of EVM malfunctioning from few places. Voting began after rectifying the technical problems," an said.

He said the polling began late - between 30 minutes and 90 minutes - in certain polling stations due to technical problems in EVMs which were rectified.

A was injured at a polling station in Sheohar constituency when a homeguard accidently fired from his rifle while he was cleaning his gun before the start of polls in the morning, said.

The injured was admitted to hospital.

Prominent candidates whose electoral fate will be decided on Sunday's polling included Radha Mohan Singh (East Champaran), Raghuvansh Prasad Singh (Vaishali), RJD's (Siwan) who is the wife of strongman and former Mohammad Shahabuddin, BJP sitting MPs Rama Devi (Sheohar), (Maharajganj) and (West Champaran).

