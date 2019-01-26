Amee to participate in World Team Trophy

Indian cueist Amee Kamani has been selected by the International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) to take part in the World Team Trophy to be held in Paris on March 11 and 12.
The executive committee, formed by French Federation, in association with World Confederation of Billiards Sports is organising this tournament as supportive document for the bid for Paris 2024 Olympic Games, as per a release shared on the IBSF website.
Amee, who is currently ranked number 3, had last year won four medals for India.
While the cueist emerged as the winner of Asian Women Snooker Championship, she earned bronze medals in World Women Snooker and World Women 6Reds.
Amee, who started her career 2010, had also claimed a silver medal in World Women Team Snooker, along with her partner Vidya Pillai.
As per the statement, the other two women players selected for the event are Russian Anastasia Nechaeva and Australia's Jessica Woods.
