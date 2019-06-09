American Airlines cancels 737 MAX flights through September 3

American has cancelled all scheduled flights with MAX jets through September 3, extending the grounding of its fleet after two crashes involving the same model killed 346 people.

The had previously cancelled all 737 MAX flights through August 19 as it awaited recertification of the in the wake of the crashes.

In a statement, it said it "remains confident that impending to the MAX, along with the new training elements Boeing is developing in coordination with our union partners, will lead to recertification of the soon."



The extension means that American will have cancelled 115 flights since grounding its 14 737 MAX aircraft.

It said it extended the timeframe to allow its clients and crews "to more reliably plan their upcoming travel." The crashes of a 737 MAX in in October 2018 and of an Ethiopian jet of the same model in March brought to light malfunctions in the plane's MCAS anti-stall system.

Boeing is working to submit a modified version of the aircraft's software and hopes to get the approval of the US Federal Administration (FAA) and its counterparts throughout the world.

Revelations of close ties between Boeing and the FAA in fielding the MAX led to a crisis of confidence among the public and pilots as well as some of the other agencies that regulate civil

