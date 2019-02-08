American members of the US-India CEO Forum announced

US Ross has announced the names of the American private sector members of the US-India Forum, among whom are Banga and

The first meeting of the forum under the will be held in on February 14.

It will be co-chaired by Ross and and Civil Aviation

James Taiclet, chairman, president, and CEO, will be the US of the forum.

"The US-India CEO Forum is critical to the fruitful commercial relationship and strong economic ties between our two great nations," Ross said.

"The incoming US CEOs will bring fresh perspectives to the forum and help us consider new opportunities to further deepen our cooperation," he added.

Sanjay Bhatnagar, and CEO, WaterHealth International; John Chambers, founder and CEO, and Emeritus, Cisco Systems; Douglas DeVos, Co-Chairman, and D. James Umpleby III, and CEO, among others are the prominent members of the forum.

The US CEOs serve two-year terms and are selected from respondents to a Federal Register Notice calling for CEO-level applicants to the US Section of the Forum.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)