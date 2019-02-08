American members of the US-India CEO Forum announced

-

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has announced the names of the American private sector members of the US-India CEO Forum, among whom are MasterCard CEO Ajay Banga and Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf.
The first meeting of the forum under the Trump Administration will be held in New Delhi on February 14.
It will be co-chaired by Ross and Minister of Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu.
James Taiclet, chairman, president, and CEO, American Tower Corporation will be the US private sector co-chair of the forum.
"The US-India CEO Forum is critical to the fruitful commercial relationship and strong economic ties between our two great nations," Ross said.
"The incoming US CEOs will bring fresh perspectives to the forum and help us consider new opportunities to further deepen our cooperation," he added.
Sanjay Bhatnagar, president and CEO, WaterHealth International; John Chambers, founder and CEO, JC2 Ventures LLC and Chairman Emeritus, Cisco Systems; Douglas DeVos, Co-Chairman, Amway and D. James Umpleby III, Chairman and CEO, Caterpillar among others are the prominent members of the forum.
The US CEOs serve two-year terms and are selected from respondents to a Federal Register Notice calling for CEO-level applicants to the US Section of the Forum.
