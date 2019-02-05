Amit Shah has no right to talk about corruption, says AP CM

Hitting back at Amit Shah, N Chandrababu Tuesday said he had no right to talk about corruption.

The BJP came down heavily on on Monday, dubbing the latter the "U-turn CM of the country" and also called the a "corrupt and dynastic party".

Reacting to Shah's attack during a rally at Palasa in district on Monday, said "He is speaking as if he is a paragon of honesty...he says doors of NDA are closed on TDP.

In fact, people have closed their doors on the BJP," the TDP said in the state assembly.

On Nitin Gadkari's remarks that "one who cannot take care of home, cannot manage the country", Naidu said "It is no longer the old BJP we have. BJP used to have values but now it is Modi-Shah BJP," the Chief said.

Naidu took exception to Shah's reference to his son and minister Nara Lokesh, saying the had no right to talk about him.

"People of AP are vexed with your corruption.They are not willing to make your son your successor (as Chief Minister)....," Shah had said at the rally.

