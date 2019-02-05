Amit Shah has no right to talk about corruption, says AP CM

Hitting back at BJP president Amit Shah, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Tuesday said he had no right to talk about corruption.
The BJP chief came down heavily on Naidu on Monday, dubbing the latter the "U-turn CM of the country" and also called the Telugu Desam Party a "corrupt and dynastic party".
Reacting to Shah's attack during a rally at Palasa in Srikakulam district on Monday, Naidu said "He is speaking as if he is a paragon of honesty...he says doors of NDA are closed on TDP.
In fact, people have closed their doors on the BJP," the TDP chief said in the state assembly.
On Union minister Nitin Gadkari's remarks that "one who cannot take care of home, cannot manage the country", Naidu said "It is no longer the old BJP we have. BJP used to have values but now it is Modi-Shah BJP," the Chief Minister said.
Naidu took exception to Shah's reference to his son and minister Nara Lokesh, saying the BJP chief had no right to talk about him.
"People of AP are vexed with your corruption.They are not willing to make your son your successor (as Chief Minister)....," Shah had said at the rally.
