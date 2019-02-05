AP source: Trump to tap critic of agency to lead World Bank

plans to nominate David Malpass, a of the World Bank, to lead the institution.

That's according to a senior administration who spoke on condition of anonymity because the wasn't authorized to comment publicly on personnel decisions.

Trump is expected to make an announcement later this week.

Malpass, the at the Treasury Department, has been a sharp of the World Bank, especially over its lending to

declined to confirm that is the president's pick to lead the institution on Tuesday.

"When the is ready to make that announcement, he certainly will," Sanders said. "I can tell you if he chooses David, it will be a great choice. Highly respected and a strong member of the team."



would succeed Jim Yong Kim, who announced in January that he is stepping down three years before his term was set to expire.

The final decision on a successor to Kim will be up to the bank's board. Politico was first to report on the nomination.

The was founded in 1944 with the task of shoring up the economies of nations devastated by World War II. The first recipient of a loan was

The bank, whose leader is nominated by the US and has always been a U.S. citizen, has since shifted its focus from reconstruction, to development, extensively in Africa, and

Kim's unexpected departure is likely to become a contentious fight between the and other countries who believe the US exerts too much influence over the bank, which is based in

The said last month that will take part in the nomination process.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)