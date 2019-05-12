Amit Shah launches sting attack on Cong over Pitroda's 'hua to hua' remark

Shah Sunday attacked the party over its leader Sam Pitroda's 'hua to hua' remark on 1984

Shah asked whether the matter had ended with Pitroda tendering an apology for "justifying" the Sikh killings.

Shah asserted that the had ensured justice to the families of the 1984 riot victims.

"It was the which ensured sending those involved in behind bars," said Shah, adding that compensation was also given to the families of the victims.

Addressing a poll rally in favour of BJP nominee and from Lok Sabha seat, Shah said, "Recently a question was asked to Rahul Gandhi's guru (Pitroda) on 1984 riots, to which he said 'hua to hua' (what happened, happened). What was inside party's heart was uttered by Pitroda.

"The Congress is asking Pitroda to apologise (for the remark). I want to ask the Congress whether the matter has ended with an apology by your leader who justified the Sikh genocide.

"Had there been any intention of the Congress to give justice in 1984 riots, the accused would have been behind the bars and compensation would have been given to the families of victims. But congress party had always ignored the 1984 riots," said Shah.

Earlier, on Friday in Rohtak had hit out at the Congress for the remarks made by Pitroda, who is the Congress' Indian Overseas chief, saying it reflected the "character and arrogance" of the opposition.

Shah urged the people to vote for the BJP candidate. "All the voters want their to become a I want to tell the people of that we have sent you a to become a Parliamentarian. First, a constituency elects an and thereafter the makes him a minister. We have sent you a minister for electing him as MP," said Shah.

The BJP praised former minister for carrying out development works in and lauded him for street in

He lashed out at the Amarinder Singh-led state government, accusing it of not extending support to development projects initiated by the Centre.

Puri, a former diplomat, is pitted against sitting and Congress nominee Gurjit Singh Aujla.

