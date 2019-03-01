Amit Shah questions Pak PM's silence on Pulwama attacks

Friday slammed Khan for not condemning the terror attack and asked how can trust him.

Speaking at the Today Conclave, Shah said the government has been able to create "fear" in the minds of those behind terrorism with its action against Pakistan-based terrorists.

"I believe the track record of our government has been the best in dealing with terror since Independence... Maximum number of terrorists have been eliminated under BJP government led by Modi," he said.

Questioning Khan's silence on the attack, he said, "The PM should have criticised the attacks at least once. How can we expect anything from him, or trust him. Maybe the situation is not in his control. At least he could have done lip service".

40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus carrying security forces.

The also said that the return of was a diplomatic victory.

"Creating situation for return of Abhinandan in such a short span of time is our diplomatic victory," he said.

Varthaman's was shot and he bailed out after bringing down one Pakistani fighter during a dogfight to repel a Pakistani attack on Wednesday morning. He has been in since then.

Pakistan Khan announced in Parliament on Thursday that Varthaman would be released on Friday as a "peace gesture".

Coming down hard on Opposition parties which alleged the government was "politicising" the sacrifices of the armed forces, Shah said their joint resolution post the air strikes gave ammunition to Pakistan.

"The opposition's accusation against the BJP that it was politicising the sacrifices of our forces has given happiness to Pakistan," Shah said.

"The message has gone that now it is the govt at the helm which is resolute in implementing its policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and has the political will to act," he said.

Criticising former PM Manmohan Singh's call for restraint to and Pakistan, Shah asked how he could compare a country, which has been sponsoring terrorism, with India.

He also criticised Singh for his government's "lack of response" after the terror attacks in 2008.

"Now with its action against Pakistan-based terrorists government has been able to create fear in the minds of those behind terrorism that they will face grave consequences for their actions.

