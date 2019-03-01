JUST IN
Man shot at, injured in Odisha village

Press Trust of India  |  Kendrapara (Odisha) 

A 35-year-old man was seriously injured as two motorcycle-borne miscreants fired at him from close range in Kendrapara district, police said Friday.

The incident happened at Sana Nainipur village on Thursday night when the victim was outside his house, they said.

The injured man identified as Prasant Barik received bullet wounds on his right thigh. He was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment.

The exact motive of the crime is yet to be ascertained, they said, adding that a special squad is on the job to trace the culprits.

