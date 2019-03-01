Vistara to launch flights to Dibrugarh from April 3

Full Friday announced the launch of its services to from New and from April.

will be the 24th destination for the Tata- SIA joint venture airline, which commenced operation on domestic routes in January 2015.

Starting April 3, will connect and with daily direct flights and also connect it with via Bagdogra, the said in a release.

"We are pleased to add to our growing network. The announcement of service to Dibrugarh, Raipur being the first, is the second in a series of flight additions has planned starting this summer," Vistara chief said.

The Delhi-based had late last month said it will operate two daily flights to Raipur from New

Customers from Dibrugarh can also take convenient connection via Delhi to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Chennai, and Pune, Vistara added.

