Vistara to launch flights to Dibrugarh from April 3

Full service carrier Vistara Friday announced the launch of its services to Dibrugarh from New Delhi and Bagdogra from April.
Bagdogra will be the 24th destination for the Tata- SIA joint venture airline, which commenced operation on domestic routes in January 2015.
Starting April 3, Vistara will connect Dibrugarh and Bagdogra with daily direct flights and also connect it with Delhi via Bagdogra, the airline said in a release.
"We are pleased to add Dibrugarh to our growing network. The announcement of service to Dibrugarh, Raipur being the first, is the second in a series of flight additions Vistara has planned starting this summer," Vistara chief strategy and commercial officer Sanjiv Kapoor said.
The Delhi-based airline had late last month said it will operate two daily flights to Raipur from New Delhi.
Customers from Dibrugarh can also take convenient connection via Delhi to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune, Vistara added.
