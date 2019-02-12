JUST IN
Amit Shah to attend Kumbh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP president Amit Shah will attend the Kumbh in Prayagraj on Wednesday, during which he will take a dip in the holy Sangam and meet various congregations of saints, a BJP statement said.

First, Shah will go to the Sangam, which is the holy confluence of rivers Ganga and Yamuna, and offer his prayers, the statement issued on Tuesday said.

He will be visiting various holy places and meet saints during his one-day visit, it added.

Shah's visit assumes significance amid demands by various Hindutva groups for the government to bring in a law for the early construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The BJP chief has reiterated on multiple occasions his party's commitment to the cause of temple construction. The Ram temple title case is presently being heard in the Supreme Court.

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 20:10 IST

