Amit Shah to visit Odisha again on Feb 15

BJP president Amit Shah will visit Odisha again on February 15 and address a rally at Sambalpur, state BJP chief Basant Panda said here Tuesday.
Shah will have a meeting with the booth level organisers of four Lok Sabha constituencies of Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Bargarh and Sundargarh. About 60,000 booth level organisers will attend the meeting, he said.
This will be Shahs third visit to Odisha this year and second within 12 days. His last visit was on February 3 when he addressed a meeting of BJP's ST Morcha at Puri.
Earlier, he had visited Cuttack district and addressed a public meeting at Kulia on January 29.
In both the occasions, Shah had criticised the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in Odisha.
