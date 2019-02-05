Safeguarding citizens' rights on social media: Par panel summons Twitter officials

-
ALSO READ
Twitter to show live streams on top of your timeline
Twitter allows publishers to monetise video views globally
AI, machine learning helped Facebook remove 8.7 million child exploitation posts
Pak telecom authority threatens to ban Twitter
Twitter releases data linked to Russian, Iranian info campaigns
-
The parliamentary panel on information technology has summoned Twitter officials over the issue of safeguarding citizens' rights on social media platforms, its head Anurag Thakur said Tuesday.
The panel has also called representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to appear before it on the issue during its meeting scheduled for February 11.
Thakur tweeted the agenda of the panel's meeting to be held next week, saying the panel has called representatives of Twitter to appear before the panel on the issue.
He also sought views and suggestions from the general public on the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU