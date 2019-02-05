United Bank of India Q3 loss widens to Rs 1,139 cr

-
ALSO READ
United Bank net loss widens to Rs 883 cr in Q2
United Bank to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr by issuing shares on preferential basis
JPVL board approves hike in authorised capital, conversion of Rs 4,000 cr debt into equity
Central Bank to raise Rs 200 cr via staff stock purchase plan
Syndicate Bank to raise up to Rs 500 cr via ESPS
-
State-owned United Bank of India Tuesday reported widening of loss to Rs 1,139.25 crore for the December 2018 quarter, owing to rising bad loans.
The Kolkata-based lender had posted a loss of Rs 637.53 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
However, the total income of the bank rose to Rs 2,846.23 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 2,483.01 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Its asset quality worsened with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rising to 21.27 per cent (Rs 14,737.61 crore) of the gross advances as on December 2018, compared with 20.10 per cent (Rs 13,720.69 crore).
Net NPAs or bad loans also increased to 12.08 per cent (Rs 7,489.89 crore) from 11.96 per cent (Rs 7,365.14 crore).
As a result, provision other than tax and contingencies nearly doubled to Rs 1,967.20 crore, compared with Rs 1,074.35 crore in the same period a year ago.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU