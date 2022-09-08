Amit Shah urges states to work together for development of cooperatives

-
-
Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday exhorted states to work together for the holistic development of cooperative sector so that it can contribute significantly in making India a $5 trillion economy.
Addressing a two-day National Conference of State Cooperation Ministers here, Shah asserted that efforts should be made to ensure that cooperative movement run at the same speed in every state of India, a statement said.
"In those states where the activities have stopped or slowed down, the effort should be to accelerate. For that, we need a new national cooperative policy," Shah, who is also the Union Home Minister, said.
The new policy should be framed to ensure all round development of cooperative sector in all states and Union Territories, and also identify new areas, he added.
Shah pointed out that cooperative movement is strong in West and South India, but in developing stage in north and central India while least developed in east and north-eastern states. He asserted that the cooperative departments of all the states should follow the same path of development and adopt uniform policies.
Earlier this week, the government announced constitution of a 47-member committee, headed by former union cabinet minister Suresh Prabhu, to draft a new national cooperation policy document that will promote cooperative-based economic development model.
The new National Cooperative Policy is being formulated to realise the vision of 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi'.
"All the states will have to work together in the spirit of Team India for the development of the cooperative sector. Our target should be that in 100 years, cooperatives become a strong pillar of the country's economy," Shah said, adding that cooperatives should play a major role in taking the country's economy to USD 5 trillion.
He highlighted the steps taken by the ministry for the growth of cooperative sector.
Shah said the number of PACS will be increased to three lakhs in five years besides creation of a national database of the cooperative sector.
For seed production, Shah said a multi-state co-operative will be formed which will conduct R&D, conserve our existing varieties and develop new ones. Four-five big co-operative organisations will be roped in to set up this multi-state co-operative.
To certify organic products and market them in India and overseas markets, he said a multi-state cooperative will be set up under the leadership of Amul.
The multi-state cooperatives for seed and organic products will be established in the next two months.
The minister said an export house is being set up by Amul, IFFCO, NAFED, NCDC and Kribhco which will export khadi products, handicrafts and agriculture products to the world market.
For the development of Indian economy, Shah said not only mass production is necessary, but production by masses is also necessary. "This can be possible only through the cooperative model.
First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 20:10 IST