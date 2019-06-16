Ammunition depot explodes in Syrian capital: state media

An ammunition depot in exploded Saturday, reported, prompting a blast in the Syrian capital.

"An ammunition depot for the in western exploded after a fire in nearby fields started spreading," state agency said, citing a military source.

The ammunition depot was located in a military zone in Mashrou Dummar, a western suburb, reported.

The explosion wounded eight pro-government fighters, according to the Britain-based for Human Rights war monitor.

The Syrian capital has been relatively calm since regime forces recaptured the Eastern Ghouta suburbs from rebel forces last year. However, strikes by Syria's rival continue to target military installations around the capital.

More than 370,000 people have been killed in Syria's war since it erupted in 2011 with a violent crackdown on anti-government protests.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)