Utah-Detroit Delta flight makes emergency Wyoming landing

A flight has made an in after instruments detected a possible fire in the plane's cargo area.

The Tribune Eagle reports that there were no injuries among the more than 200 passengers and crew Friday afternoon when a A321 headed from to landed at

director says the plane was cruising at about 35,000 feet (10,668 meters) around 3 p.m. Friday when pilots noticed rising temperatures in the cargo area.

After the plane landed and passengers were evacuated, firefighters checked out the plane and found no fire. Passengers were allowed to re-board and retrieve belongings.

Barth says was to bring in a replacement plane Friday night to resume the trip.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)