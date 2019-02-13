AMU teachers slam booking of 14 students under sedition charges

The Teachers' Association (AMUTA) Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the booking of 14 student leaders under charges.

AMU teachers urged Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the university's visitor, to take suo motu cognisance of this action of the

Fourteen AMU students, including their union chief, were booked under charges after protests on the campus following reports of a planned visit by AIMIM lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi, officials said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, some AMU students allegedly had an altercation with a TV channel crew which had come to film the visit that ultimately did not take place, they said.

Members of the held a separate demonstration against the visit, demanding that the should be banned from the campus.

The students were booked under charges after a complaint was filed by or BJYM activist Mukesh Lodhi, alleging that he was assaulted amid chants of pro- slogans by some students, police said.

Protesting against the police action, a "class boycott" call has been given by the students' union.

