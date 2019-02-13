STF arrests man, recovers ancient idols worth Rs 2.5 crore

The (STF) of Crime Branch of Wednesday arrested a man after two ancient idols worth more than Rs 2.5 crore were recovered from his possession, a said.

On a tip-off the team Tuesday night raided the house of one alias Kaka alias Raja (46) at Jadupur village near here.

Zilnoor was arrested Wednesday after the idols were recovered, DSP, P R Satpathy said adding that a case has been registered against him.

The weight of the idols was found to be 18.440 kg and 12.060 kg respectively. The cost of the seized idols would be around Rs 2.5 crore in international market, he said.

The DSP said the idols were made of 'Asta Dhatu' (eight metals) and there was no document with the accused in support of his posession of the idols.

In another incident, Excise officials Wednesday arrested a student of a private engineering college after seizing 83 gm brown sugar from his possession, police said.

