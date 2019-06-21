AN-32 crash: Mortal remains of Flt Lt from Punjab's Samana consigned to flames

A large number of people turned up in Samana here on Friday to bid a tearful adieu to Flight Lieutenant Mohit Garg, who was among 13 IAF personnel aboard the which crashed in recently.

The mortal remains of Mohit were consigned to flames with full state honours at a cremation ground in Samana.

The Thursday completed the task of retrieving bodies of all its 13 personnel from the of its in the in Siang district of and flew them to in

While six bodies were retrieved Wednesday from the crash site, the remains of seven others were recovered Thursday.

Heart-rending scenes were witnessed Friday morning after the mortal remains of Garg, draped in the tricolour, reached his home at Aggarsen colony here. His family members were inconsolable.

was present to pay tributes along with senior IAF officers, besides personnel from the police and civil administration.

Slogans such as ' Rahe', 'Jab Tak SurajChand Rahega, Rahega' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' were shouted when the mortal remains were being taken to the cremation ground.

A number of relatives and family members of were crying inconsolably as the mortal remains in the coffin were kept for mourners to pay their last respects.

The funeral pyre was lit by Mohit's younger brother Ashwani

(27) got married a year ago and his wife was posted in a in

All 13 personnel aboard the Russian-made had perished in the crash on June 3 about 30 minutes after the took off from Jorhat in for Menchuka in

The plane had simply gone missing and remained traceless till June 11, when its wreckage was located in the

The had been making efforts to retrieve the bodies from the since then but the inclement weather and difficult terrain had been making the recovery difficult.

