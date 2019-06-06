Punjab CM prays for safety of AN-32 crew

-
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday prayed for the safety and well-being of the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel and crew who were on board the missing aircraft AN-32.
"Praying for the safety and well-being of IAF personnel and crew of missing aircraft AN-32," he tweeted.
"Flight Lieutenant Mohit Garg of Samana (Punjab) is amongst those missing. Hoping for the rescue efforts to pay off."
Mohit Garg is one of the 13 people on board the AN-32 aircraft that went missing on Monday near the China border in Arunachal Pradesh after taking off from Assam's Jorhat.
