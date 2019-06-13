Amarinder Singh, Khattar express grief over death of 13 people onboard AN-32 aircraft

Chief Minister and his counterpart in expressed grief over the death of all 13 people onboard the aircraft which crashed in

After a team of rescuers searched the wreckage of the plane in a heavily forested mountainous terrain, the Thursday said that everyone onboard the aircraft was dead.

"Extremely unfortunate and disheartening. I pay my tribute to all 13 air warriors whom we lost in the crash. My deepest condolences to all family members of our bravehearts," Singh tweeted.

also expressed deep grief at the loss of lives in the incident and said he prayed for God to grant strength to the kin of the deceased.

Three personnel from and were killed in the crash.

Flight Lieutenants and hailed from Samana in Punjab's district and Deeghot village in Haryana's district, respectively.

Airman was from Kohla village in district.

Earlier, the families of the three personnel were praying for their safe return since the aircraft went missing on June 3.

Mohit Garg,27 had got married a year ago and his wife was posted in a in His father and uncle had rushed to after hearing the of the missing aircraft.

Ashish Tanwar, 29, was married to Sandhya Tanwar, who was an posted at the same from where the plane took off.

The last visited his village when he came to cast his vote on May 12 for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Russian-origin aircraft was going from Jorhat in to Menchuka advanced landing ground near the border with when it lost contact around half-an-hour after taking off.

Its wreckage was spotted by an IAF chopper on Tuesday at a height of 12,000 ft near Gatte village on the border of Siang and Shi-Yomi districts, after eight days of a involving a fleet of aircraft and choppers as well as ground forces.

A 15-member team of rescuers were sent look for survivors in the accident Wednesday and eight of them reached the on Thursday morning.

