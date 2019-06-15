IAF in constant touch with families of 13 air warriors of AN-32 aircraft

The (IAF) has been in constant touch with the families of the 13 air warriors who lost their lives in the ill-fated crash in the mountainous region of over 10 days ago constantly updating them about the operation to retrieve the mortal remains from the

Defence Public Relation Officer (PRO) in Tezpur, Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande, said, "Cheetah and ALH Helicopters are on standby and are waiting to commence operations once the weather improves. At present, there are low clouds associated with rain in the area. IAF is making all efforts to retrieve the mortal remains of the deceased air-warriors."

"Early this morning the rescue efforts got hampered due to inclement weather in the area," he added.

Meanwhile,mourners gathered at the house of Mohit Garg, who was the pilot of

Garg's father said, "We were informed about the missing After that, we were informed that my son has died in the crash. His body will reach here in two days time and all other relatives have gathered here to share the grief."

"My son got married about 11 months ago. His wife works as a My son was commissioned as a pilot five years ago."

The AN-32 transport of the went missing on June 3 after taking off from Assam's Jorhat. The aircraft was headed for Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) in when it lost contact with ground authorities at around 1300 hours.

After a and rescue operation for eight days, during which assets from several agencies were deployed, the wreckage of the aircraft was located by a chopper. The wreckage was located 16 km north of Lipo at an elevation of 12,000 feet.

