ANA to operate direct flights between Tokyo-Chennai: Envoy

: Japan's largest airliner All Nippon Airways (ANA) would launch direct flight services between Chennai and Tokyo, Ambassador of Japan to India Kenji Hiramatsu said Wednesday.
"All Nippon Airways will begin direct flights to Chennai to foster easier access and strengthening of the bilateral relationship further", he said addressing the second edition of the Global Investors Meet here.
According to All Nippon Airways, the direct service is set to begin in winter season of 2019 and would mark a decisive move towards Asia-Oceania region as the airliner looks to capitalise on the growth across the region.
"The addition of Chennai brings the total number of ANA destinations to 46", it said in a statement.
Hiramatsu said a total of 1,041 Japanese companies were operating in India with over 200 of them in Tamil Nadu.
He said Japan had not only invested in infrastructure in India, but had also invested in people in terms of teaching, training and skill development.
Commenting on the direct flight connectivity, ANA General Manager India, Yasuo Taki said, "it is hard to ignore the growth potential of Chennai and when the nearby cities of Bengaluru and Hyderabad are factored in, the case for expansion becomes overwhelming."
Chennai would become the third destination for ANA in India after New Delhi and Mumbai, the statement added.
