ANAROCK Snags Exclusive Mandate for Swaminarayan City in Mumbai's Dombivali

Leading provider today announced that it has accepted an exclusive mandate to market 550 limited-edition flats in City at Dombivali West, The project, which leverages excellent location along with a high spiritual aspiration quotient, is spread over 148 acres in Retigaon in (West) - one of Mumbai's fastest-growing suburbs. Its proximity to the offers unmatched views of this famous water body.

Bappaditya Basu, - Channel Partner Business, says, "The project's USP may be seen to be that it abuts India's largest Temple coming up over 14 acres in Dombivali. However, City also provides exceptionally high location value. In fact, the mounting housing demand in Dombivali had prompted the launch of nearly 2,960 new units in 2018. Easy connectivity via local trains, improving infrastructure, relatively affordable property prices and MIDC's big industrial complex around are fuelling demand for mid-range housing in this region."Swaminarayan City, which was inaugurated by noted in the presence of a huge crowd of followers and dignitaries from and beyond, will consist of 3 towers yielding a total of 550 apartments at 183 units per tower. The available 1 and 2 BHK configurations are priced at Rs. 45 to Rs. 70.5 lakh (plus applicable taxes) onward respectively.

Sachin Patel, MD - says, " is named for the massive temple complex coming up here and will predominantly cater to Swaminarayan devotees from within and outside However, it also benefits from matchless connectivity - which obviously is foremost on every Mumbaikar's wish-list. Thanks to the unique confluence of location benefits, the temple and its river view, we are projecting capital appreciation of anywhere between 14-16% over the next 1.5 years. This certainly trumps most other locations in MMR."



Soon to become a major pilgrimage destination in its own right, is located 1.5 km from station, 2.8 km from Kopar station, 7 Km from Junction and 3 km from It is close to the upcoming as well as the upcoming Ring Road connecting and

ANAROCK has announced that bookings at as commenced.

