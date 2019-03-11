'Andhadhun' to release in China as 'Piano Player'

Sriram Raghavan's "Andhadhun", one of the most talked about thrillers of in 2018, is all set to release in

The film will release with the title 'Piano Player' in China, which is emerging as a significant market for Indian mainstream

Produced by & Matchbox Pictures, "Andhadhun" stars Tabu, Anyushmann Khurrana and

The story of the film revolves around Simi, a desperate small time actor-turned wife to a yesteryear star. The story takes a turn when she is caught disposing of her husband's body in front of a

It is for the first time that Raghavan's film is releasing in and the is suitably excited to present his film to a new audience.

"I am super thrilled that 'Andhadhun' is releasing in Ten years back, on a visit to China, I walked into a Beijing Cafe and was zapped to see Nasir Husain's 'Caravan' playing on a big screen. Dubbed in Chinese except for the songs. I was told the film was the favourite Indian film of that generation. I am curious how the Chinese audience responds to our musical thriller," Raghavan said in a statement.

along with has now partnered with to release the thriller in China.

"I am happy to announce that has secured its maiden release in China and that too with our favourite film 'Andhadhun'. I am very excited about our film's prospect at the China box office and celebrating what is a major first for the studio," Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, said.

"China being a home to many lovers, has made one of the most anticipated release. Fans in the country can now witness the magic of unfold in theatres across the country," added Kumar Ahuja, - Business Development,

of said "Andhadhun" would be the first movie in thriller genre to release in China.

