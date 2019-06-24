Andhra Bank board approves raising Rs 2,000 cr equity capital

said Monday that its board has approved a proposal to raise equity capital of Rs 2,000 crore through or follow-on public offer or sale of non-core assets or preferential allotment.

"The board of directors of the at its meeting held on June 24, 2019, approved the proposal to raise the equity capital amounting to Rs 2,000 crore (including premium) by way of qualified institutional placement/ follow-on public offer/ sale of non-core assets/ preferential allotment/ any other approved means during subject to market conditions and necessary approvals," a BSE filing said.

