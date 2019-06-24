JUST IN
Light rainfall in parts of UP

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Uttar Pradesh received light rainfall in various parts of the state on Monday, the meteorological department said.

In Lucknow, sun played hide and seek as the state capital witnessed overcast skies with a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperature was 27.6 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Kanpur recorded the highest temperature in the state, with the mercury touching 40.4 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall recorded in Bareilly (19.8 mm), Jhansi (2.2 mm), Kanpur (6.0 mm), Hardoi (16.2 mm), Hamirpur (14.0 mm) and Shahjahanpur (43.0 mm).

It said thundershower was very likely at isolated places over the state.

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 21:40 IST

