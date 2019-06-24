Light rainfall in parts of UP

received light rainfall in various parts of the state on Monday, the meteorological department said.

In Lucknow, sun played hide and seek as the state capital witnessed overcast skies with a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperature was 27.6 degrees Celsius, the department said.

recorded the highest temperature in the state, with the mercury touching 40.4 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall recorded in Bareilly (19.8 mm), Jhansi (2.2 mm), (6.0 mm), Hardoi (16.2 mm), Hamirpur (14.0 mm) and Shahjahanpur (43.0 mm).

It said thundershower was very likely at isolated places over the state.

